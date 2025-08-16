Orioles Face Former Player Ramón Urías in Houston Showdown

HOUSTON – On Friday, Aug. 1, the Baltimore Orioles faced a significantly changed roster during a game against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field. Among the changes was Andrew Kittredge, a former member of the Orioles who now plays for the Cubs.

Kittredge entered the game in the seventh inning, shutting down his former teammates as the Cubs secured a victory. He had a brief stint with the Orioles, pitching in 31 games with a 3.45 ERA. Seeing Kittredge in a different uniform evoked mixed feelings, perhaps muted by his limited time in Baltimore.

Things felt different on Saturday night as the Orioles prepared to face Ramón Urías, now with the Houston Astros. Urías spent six seasons in Baltimore, accumulating over 10 WAR and earning a Gold Glove Award in 2022. Tonight marks his first game against his old team.

“Facing that uniform is something I’ve never experienced in my life,” Urías said, expressing his anticipation for the matchup.

Orioles interim manager Tony Mansolino shared his fondness for Urías. “Ramón was probably days away from getting DFA’d in 2021 but fought for his life to get back to the big leagues,” Mansolino said. “He became a really good player.” Urías adapted well, contributing significantly despite changes in the team’s roster.

Urías excelled as a utility player for Baltimore, achieving a bWAR of 1.5 or better every year since 2021. While his position shifted, he proved his versatility by playing multiple infield positions.

“Ramón’s a really good player,” said Mansolino. “He can play at several positions effectively.” Surprisingly, Urías was not expected to be traded, making his move to Houston unexpected.

“I was in shock when Mike called me,” Urías added, acknowledging the significance of his new role with the Astros. He sees playing alongside stars like Carlos Correa and José Altuve as a ‘God-given opportunity.’

Urías credits his experiences with the Orioles, especially their recent success, for helping him manage pressure in crucial games. “I was there for some part of the rebuild… it was special,” he reflected.

The Orioles will face more former players in upcoming games, including a match against Ryan O’Hearn and Ramón Laureano in San Diego on Sept. 1.

Additionally, the Orioles continue to monitor injured players. Manager Mansolino reported, “We’re still kind of working through” plans for closer Félix Bautista. However, there is optimism for outfielder Colton Cowser’s return, with hopes he could play as soon as Sunday.

This weekend’s series marks the beginning of a tough stretch for the Orioles, who will face the Astros seven times in the next nine games.