Orioles Face Rays as Crucial Trade Deadline Approaches

TAMPA, FL – The Baltimore Orioles are set to resume their season against the Tampa Bay Rays on Friday night at 7:35 p.m. at George M. Steinbrenner Field in Tampa. The matchup marks the beginning of the second half of the 2025 MLB season, during which both teams are under pressure to improve their standings and make critical decisions ahead of the upcoming trade deadline.

The Orioles, with a record of 43-52, have shown signs of life recently, winning 26 of their last 44 games after a rough start. However, they still sit 7.5 games behind the Seattle Mariners for the third Wild Card spot and face a challenge to keep their postseason hopes alive. FanGraphs gives them a 3.0 percent chance to reach the playoffs, while Baseball Reference assigns them just a 0.1 percent chance.

Last month, the Orioles faced the Rays and dominated in a stunning 22-8 win, sparking a rough 4-12 stretch for Tampa. The Rays currently sit fourth in the American League East at 50-47, trailing the Toronto Blue Jays by 5.5 games. As the trade deadline approaches, both teams must navigate critical decisions that could shape their futures.

The Orioles are expected to be active in the trade market, seeking to offload several impending free agents, including first baseman Ryan O’Hearn, center fielder Cedric Mullins, and starter Charlie Morton. Baltimore’s management is reportedly weighing offers for players like left-handed starter Trevor Rogers and closer Félix Bautista, though moving them appears less likely.

On the field, the pitching matchups this weekend feature notable players. Charlie Morton (5-7, 5.18 ERA) will face Taj Bradley (5-6, 4.60 ERA) on Friday. Saturday sees Zack Littell (3.56 ERA) take on Dean Kremer (4.24 ERA), and the series concludes with Trevor Rogers (1.53 ERA) going against Ryan Pepiot (3.38 ERA) on Sunday.

Injuries have also plagued the Orioles with 15 players currently on the injured list, making the situation even more precarious as they look to regain their competitiveness. Among the injured are key players like catcher Adley Rutschman and first baseman Ryan Mountcastle.

As they gear up for a crucial set against division rivals, the Orioles find themselves at a crossroads, needing to win frequently to avoid a selloff before the July 31 trade deadline. Their upcoming games against the Rays and Cleveland Guardians will be pivotal in determining their approach moving forward.