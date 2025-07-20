Orioles Face Rays Seeking to End Losing Streak

Tampa, Florida – The Baltimore Orioles aim to break a four-game losing streak as they take on the Tampa Bay Rays in a crucial American League East clash on Sunday. The game is set to begin at 12:10 p.m. ET at George M. Steinbrenner Field.

After losing 4-3 to the Rays on Saturday, the Orioles (43-54) are looking to rebound. Left-hander Kyle Brnovich (2-1, 1.53 ERA) will pitch for Baltimore, while the Rays (52-47) will counter with right-hander Ryan Pepiot (6-7, 3.38 ERA).

In the latest DraftKings Sportsbook odds, the Rays are favored at -126 on the money line, while the Orioles are listed as +104 underdogs. The over/under for total runs scored is set at 8.5.

The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, indicates that Tampa Bay has a nearly 60% chance of winning, with a C-rating. Tampa Bay has outscored Baltimore 15-4 in the first two games of the series.

Gunnar Henderson continues to impress, with hits in six of his last ten games. In Saturday’s loss, he went 2-for-4, earning a double and a triple. This season, he boasts a .280 batting average with 21 doubles, four triples, 11 homers, and 31 RBIs.

The model gives Henderson a projected 1.9 total bases, assigning this prop a 4.5-star rating. FanDuel is offering a competitive line at +115 for Henderson to exceed that mark.

With momentum on the line, the Orioles look to reverse their fortunes against a Tampa Bay team that has had success in recent matchups.