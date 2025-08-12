Orioles Face Tough Challenge Against Mariners in Upcoming Series

Baltimore, MD – The Baltimore Orioles will begin their crucial home series against the Seattle Mariners tonight at Camden Yards. The Orioles are coming off a challenging stretch and face a Mariners team that has won seven consecutive games and nine of their last ten.

This series marks a critical point for the Orioles, who are currently fighting for the Wild Card spot in a tight playoff race. After this homestand, their schedule does not ease, as they will soon travel to face teams like the Houston Astros and the Boston Red Sox.

Interim manager Tony Mansolino emphasized the importance of evaluating his roster against top-tier competition. “For me, what I’m watching is the starting pitching, cause some of these starters are gonna be here next year, so I want to see how our starters compete against playoff-caliber teams,” said Mansolino.

The Orioles are banking on players like Kyle Bradish, Tyler Wells, and Albert Suárez returning from the injured list to strengthen their rotation. Mansolino also mentioned that having healthy hitters like Colton Cowser and Tyler O’Neill would deepen their lineup.

Among the prospects, the Orioles are closely watching catcher Samuel Basallo and outfielder Dylan Beavers. Basallo is currently ranked as one of the top prospects in baseball and expected to make an appearance in 2025. “You’re hoping that the two prospects end up here within that period of time, to where we’re gonna get a chance to see those two kids play against really good teams,” Mansolino stated.

While struggling players like Dylan Carlson face tough times, the promotion of Beavers, who is performing well at Triple-A Norfolk, seems likely to happen soon. Beavers is batting .305 with impressive numbers, including 18 home runs and 66 walks this season.

The Mariners are expected to send right-handers George Kirby and Logan Gilbert along with another starter, while the Orioles will counter with Dean Kremer, Trevor Rogers, and Tomoyuki Sugano. The Mariners hold a solid 3.81 ERA and their offense boasts 171 home runs, ranking third in Major League Baseball.

Notably, the Orioles had a remarkable streak of 123 games won when leading after the eighth inning until it was broken by the Athletics last Sunday, marking a significant moment for the team this season.

As the matchup begins, the focus’ll be on how Baltimore can bounce back and demonstrate resilience against a strong Mariners team.