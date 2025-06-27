Orioles Gear Up for Key Series Against Rays Amid Struggles

BALTIMORE, MD — The Baltimore Orioles continue their homestand tonight against the Tampa Bay Rays, facing off at Oriole Park after splitting a four-game series at George M. Steinbrenner Field.

The teams have had an uneasy history recently, with the Orioles suffering a notable collapse on June 18, losing an 8-0 lead. Currently, the Rays sit half a game behind the New York Yankees in the American League East while holding the top Wild Card spot.

As the Orioles gear up for this pivotal series, several players expressed hopes for a team reset. However, previous attempts at a turnaround have not sufficed, as the Orioles struggle to find consistency in their performance. With five weeks left until the trade deadline, each game carries significant weight.

The team’s offense has faced considerable challenges, getting shut out in three of their last five games and managed only one hit in two of those. They rank 24th in runs scored, hitting just .236 overall and a struggling .224 with runners in scoring position.

This weekend, the Orioles will face three right-handed starters: Ryan Pepiot, Zack Littell, and Taj Bradley. Pepiot previously limited the Orioles to one run over eight innings while striking out 11.

Despite their struggles at the plate, the Orioles’ pitching has also lagged. Their staff holds a 4.88 ERA, ranking 27th overall. The starters’ 5.21 ERA is the worst in the American League. Cade Povich is on an injury rehab assignment and could be nearing reinstatement from the injured list.

In terms of roster changes, Povich is among 11 players on the injured list, which includes infielder Jorge Mateo. The team hopes a healthier roster will contribute positively. However, expectations for the return of key pitchers in the second half have not seemed likely to affect the standings drastically.

Additionally, questions remain about reliever Yennier Cano after he was optioned earlier this week. Cano has yet to pitch for the Tides and needs further development to come back into the rotation.

In the draft spotlight, Baseball America’s latest mock draft predicts the Orioles will select Arkansas shortstop Wehiwa Aloy with the 19th pick. Aloy has had a standout season, hitting .350 with impressive overall stats.

Amid these developments, fans await the start of the series, hoping that the Orioles can overcome their recent setbacks and make a push for the playoffs.