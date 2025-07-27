Orioles Look to Sweep Rockies After 18-0 Win

BALTIMORE, MD — The Baltimore Orioles aim for a weekend sweep of the Colorado Rockies on Sunday afternoon after a dominant 18-0 victory in the previous game. Baltimore’s record improved to 45-57, while Colorado fell further into the depths of their 2025 campaign at 27-77.

The Orioles won decisively Saturday, showcasing their offensive firepower. Today, they hope to secure another win against the Rockies, who have struggled throughout the season. Starting for Baltimore is rookie Tomoyuki Sugano, who needs a strong performance as the trade deadline approaches. Sugano, who’s showcased uneven play recently, has a final opportunity to impress potential contending teams.

On the mound for Colorado is Austin Gomber, a struggling pitcher with an 0-4 record and a 6.03 ERA. This matchup presents a chance for Baltimore to capitalize, especially after they exploded for runs on Saturday. The Orioles’ lineup features key players, including Jordan Westburg at second base and Gunnar Henderson at shortstop.

Despite Jackson Holliday missing the game, the Orioles remain optimistic. Jordan Westburg returns to the lineup after injury, and Tyler O’Neill aims to maintain his power surge as the designated hitter. With a lineup built to exploit Gomber’s vulnerabilities, Baltimore looks to continue their scoring success.

Bookmakers have made Baltimore the favorites, with odds moving from -240 to -260, reflecting confidence in their chances for another victory. The game total has also increased, indicating anticipation for continued offensive production.

Notably, the Orioles’ pitching staff presents a stark contrast to Colorado’s, with Baltimore’s bullpen ranked 14th in MLB, boasting a 3.87 ERA, while Colorado’s struggles leave them at 29th with a 5.47 ERA. This gap could play a crucial role in the game dynamics today.

Camden Yards prepares for favorable hitting conditions with temperatures hovering around 82°F and winds blowing out to right field, potentially benefiting the left-handed hitters in the Orioles lineup.

As match day unfolds, the Orioles hold several advantages that have experts predicting another strong performance. Analysts expect Baltimore to continue exploiting the Rockies’ weaknesses and potentially win by multiple runs.

Score predictions favor the Orioles heavily, with some estimating a 7-2 victory. As Baltimore takes the field, they aim to ride the momentum of their impressive victory into a much-needed series win.