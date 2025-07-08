Orioles Prepare for 2025 MLB Draft Amid Evolving Team Needs

Baltimore, MD – With the 2025 MLB Draft set for next week, the Baltimore Orioles are shifting their focus to players who can make an immediate impact. Traditionally, the draft has been a highlight for the Orioles, but this year feels different as the team currently struggles with on-field performance.

The Orioles hold the 19th overall pick in the upcoming draft on July 13-14 in Atlanta. The draft serves as neither a distraction from the team’s inconsistent play nor a beacon of hope for the next season. In recent years, the front office, led by GM Mike Elias, has prioritized college hitters, but the current injury crisis has signaled a pressing need for players who can ascend rapidly through the minors.

“Last year’s picks have given us some promising talent, but we need more players who can help us now,” said Elias. “We are looking at prospects that can help position us for contention in 2026.”

The injury woes have particularly affected the catcher position, prompting the organization to evaluate young talent like Samuel Basallo, expected to debut soon. This situation has led to discussions about possibly selecting a ready catcher, with Caden Bodine being a notable candidate.

Bodine is recognized as one of the top catchers in this year’s draft due to his impressive hitting skills. In addition to Bodine, pitchers such as Gage Wood, who recently made headlines with a 19-strikeout no-hitter, are also on the Orioles’ radar. Wood’s experience as a reliever could fast-track his transition to the majors.

As the draft approaches, the Orioles’ strategy reflects an urgent desire to draft players who can contribute sooner rather than later, marking a shift from their previous approach of selecting higher-risk college hitters. “We have seen how teams like the Angels focus on players with shorter paths to the majors, and we are hoping to adopt some of that strategy this year,” said one scouting analyst.

With the pressure mounting for the Orioles to improve their roster, this year’s draft will play a crucial role in shaping the franchise’s immediate future.