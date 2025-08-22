Orioles Promote Dylan Beavers to Major League Team

Baltimore, Maryland — The Baltimore Orioles have announced the promotion of outfield prospect Dylan Beavers from Triple-A Norfolk as of August 21, 2025. The move comes after extensive discussions about player roster dynamics and timing related to service eligibility under Major League Baseball rules.

Beavers, 24, has had an impressive season in Triple-A, hitting .304 with 18 home runs over 94 games, showcasing an OPS of .420/.515. His performance solidified his position among the top prospects in baseball, now ranked as the 82nd best by Baseball America, meeting the criteria for future draft pick incentives. General Manager Mike Elias indicated that Beavers’ promotion was timed to keep him below 130 at-bats this season to maintain his rookie status for 2026.

The Orioles faced challenges this season, particularly when two-thirds of their outfield landed on the injured list. Despite calls for Beavers’ promotion, the organization opted to wait, likely to preserve his rookie status for potential bonus draft pick eligibility. This decision frustrated some fans and analysts, who questioned the team’s overall strategy.

The urgency for Beavers’ promotion heightened as the season progressed. The Orioles had been fielding a struggling outfield comprising players like Ryan Noda and Greg Allen, drawing attention to the necessity of integrating fresh talent. Elias acted quickly, making the announcement via press release early Saturday morning while the team was in Houston.

Beavers is expected to play regularly with the Orioles, providing an opportunity for him to gain experience in major league competition during a season where the team is not in playoff contention. His speed, defensive capabilities, and athleticism are attributes that the Orioles hope will translate positively in the big leagues.

As the final weeks of the season unfold, Beavers faces the challenge of maintaining his performance and health to secure his status as a serious candidate for the American League Rookie of the Year award next year. The team and its fans are looking forward to what he can achieve as the organization aims to build towards a more competitive future.