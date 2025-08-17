Sports
Orioles Promote Dylan Beavers; Samuel Basallo’s Call-Up Anticipated Soon
BALTIMORE, Maryland — The Baltimore Orioles announced Saturday that they are promoting outfielder Dylan Beavers, one of their top prospects, to the major league roster. Beavers, who was hitting .304 with an impressive .934 OPS, 18 home runs, and 51 RBIs in 94 games at Triple-A Norfolk, is expected to make his Major League Baseball debut soon.
Beavers, the 33rd overall pick in the 2022 draft, will wear No. 12 for the Orioles. By delaying his promotion until after August 15, the team has strategically preserved his rookie eligibility for the 2026 season. This means he will not exceed the 45 days on the major league roster necessary to remain eligible for the AL Rookie of the Year honors next season.
The Orioles are currently dealing with significant outfield injuries, having recently lost Cedric Mullins, Ramón Laureano, Colton Cowser, and Tyler O’Neill. Beavers has shown versatility, capable of playing all outfield positions, although he will likely be positioned in the corners, where his above-average arm strength will be an asset.
As for Samuel Basallo, the Orioles’ top prospect, he remains with Triple-A Norfolk but is anticipated to join the Orioles soon, potentially on September 1 when MLB roster limits expand. Basallo, who plays catcher and first base, is batting .270 with 23 home runs and 67 RBIs over 76 games this season.
The front office’s decisions regarding Beavers and Basallo have led to speculation about the team’s long-term strategy. By keeping these prospects down for a bit longer, the Orioles hope to maintain the possibility of gaining a Prospect Promotion Incentive draft pick if either player excels upon their major league debut and earns Rookie of the Year honors in 2026.
Despite the strategic moves, some fans and analysts have expressed frustration over how the team has handled its top prospects. Many believe that, with the team out of playoff contention, now is the time to give young talent a chance to shine. The Orioles aim for a brighter future, with the hope that Beavers and Basallo can be key contributors in the coming seasons.
