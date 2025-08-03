Orioles Recall Ryan Noda, Designate Terrin Vavra for Assignment

BALTIMORE, MD — The Baltimore Orioles made a significant roster move on August 3, 2025, recalling first baseman/outfielder Ryan Noda from Triple-A Norfolk. Noda was claimed on waivers from the Chicago White Sox and will wear No. 41.

The announcement follows the designation of infielder/outfielder Terrin Vavra for assignment. The Orioles currently have 35 players on their 40-man roster.

Noda, 29, has struggled this season, hitting just 3-for-34 with one home run during his time with the White Sox. However, he had a stronger performance in 2023, appearing in 128 games and recording a .229 batting average with 16 home runs and 54 RBIs.

Vavra, 28, filled in briefly for the Orioles this season but only managed a single at-bat in Saturday’s game against the Cubs before being DFA’d. He joined the Orioles in 2020 as part of a trade that sent Mychal Givens to the Colorado Rockies.

The Orioles will look to secure a series win today against the Cubs, with rookie Brandon Young scheduled to make his ninth major league start. Young recently showed promise by completing six innings against the Blue Jays and allowing just two runs.

Meanwhile, the Cubs will counter with right-hander Colin Rea, who has struggled recently, compiling a 4.25 ERA in 22 games this season.

Fans and analysts will be watching to see how Noda performs in his new role, especially after the Orioles traded Ryan O’Hearn to the Padres, creating a gap for another left-handed bat.