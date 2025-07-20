Orioles Seek Victory to End Losing Streak in Tampa

TAMPA, Florida — The Baltimore Orioles will look to break a four-game losing streak as they face the Tampa Bay Rays today at 12:10 p.m. EDT.

Entering the series, the Orioles had hoped to avoid selling key players. However, disappointing performances in the first two games have intensified discussions around potential trades.

Despite the struggles, pitcher Dean Kremer showed promise in yesterday’s game, reinforcing hopes for the team’s future. Today, left-handed pitcher Trevor Rogers takes the mound with a stellar 1.53 ERA over 35.1 innings this season.

“Rogers has been a standout for us, and we need him to step up again,” said one Orioles coach. The 25-year-old has limited opponents to three runs in any of his starts and has pitched three scoreless outings.

There are whispers that Rogers might be a trade asset later this month. However, trading him could be unwise, given the Orioles’ aim to strengthen their pitching for next season.

The Orioles’ lineup includes Jackson Holliday, Jordan Westburg, and Cedric Mullins, all crucial in today’s matchup. The Rays counter with Ryan Pepiot, who holds a 3.38 ERA.

“Today is about preserving our dignity,” said a veteran player, emphasizing the importance of winning even one game this weekend.

The two teams have met nine times this season, with the Rays leading the series 5-4. The Orioles have played 43-54 overall, while the Rays stand at 52-47.

As the Orioles strive for improvement, fans hope for a much-needed win in Tampa.