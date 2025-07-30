Orioles Shock Blue Jays with 11-4 Win Amid Trade Rumors

BALTIMORE—In a surprising turn of events, the Baltimore Orioles defeated the Toronto Blue Jays 11-4 on Monday night at Camden Yards, showcasing an impressive offensive display just days before the trade deadline.

The Orioles, who have struggled this season, improved their record to 48-58 with the win. Catcher Adley Rutschman returned from the injured list and made a significant impact, registering three hits and two RBIs. “I think all the guys in this locker room have a lot of confidence in each other,” Rutschman said postgame.

Cedric Mullins, a player rumored to be on the trading block, contributed to the team’s success with a two-run home run and an essential defensive catch that robbed a potential home run. “Just watching him from my perspective on the mound, catching that ball was just incredible,” said starting pitcher Zach Eflin, who allowed four runs in 4 1/3 innings.

The Orioles gained an early advantage with Mullins’ home run in the second inning, followed by Coby Mayo’s hit. However, the Blue Jays quickly fought back, tying the game at 3-3 in the third. Adley Rutschman’s two-run double helped bring the score to 5-3, re-establishing the Orioles’ lead.

Despite the looming trade deadline, where several players, including Eflin and Mullins, may be moved, the Orioles displayed unity and resilience. “It’s a hard question to answer on the spot and not knowing what’s going to happen,” Eflin said, reflecting on the uncertainty of player trades.

Toronto, who entered the game with the best record in baseball, saw their momentum undercut by Baltimore’s hitting prowess. In addition to Rutschman and Mullins, Ramón Laureano hit his 15th home run and drove in three runs, further enhancing the team’s offensive performance.

As the Orioles prepare for a day-night doubleheader against the Blue Jays on Tuesday, interim manager Tony Mansolino expressed optimism about his players’ performances. “I do feel like they have been trending in the right direction for a while,” he noted.

The game took a concerning turn in the ninth when Blue Jays’ George Springer was hit by a pitch and remained on the ground for a few moments before leaving the field with medical assistance. Toronto’s coaching staff is currently evaluating his condition.

With only hours left until the trade deadline, the excitement surrounding the game serves as a reminder of the unpredictability of Major League Baseball.