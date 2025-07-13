Orioles Trade Reliever as Trade Deadline Approaches

BALTIMORE — The Baltimore Orioles traded right-handed reliever Bryan Baker to the American League East rival Boston Red Sox on Thursday. In exchange, they received the 37th overall pick in the 2025 MLB amateur draft. This move indicates that one of baseball’s disappointing teams may be starting to sell as the trade deadline nears.

Orioles general manager Mike Elias spoke to reporters before Thursday’s doubleheader against the New York Mets, though he did not fully commit to the idea of selling. He referenced the 2024 season when the team traded players but retained ace pitcher John Means, who ultimately helped the team reach a playoff spot.

“I think it’s a step in that direction,” Elias said, noting the Orioles’ precarious position at 40-50, sitting 12½ games behind the division-leading Tampa Bay Rays and seven games behind the final AL wild-card spot. “The timing of the draft and when you have draft picks involved in trades front-loads these decisions.”

The trade came just three weeks before the July 31 deadline. Elias described it as a good return, emphasized the importance of the upcoming draft, and mentioned that the Orioles now have four of the first 37 picks and seven of the first 93 overall.

In addition to the draft implications, this trade follows a turnaround in the Orioles’ season under interim manager Tony Mansolino, who took over after the dismissal of Brandon Hyde. The team has since posted a 21-14 record since late May.

Baker contributed positively to that record, boasting a 3.52 ERA with 49 strikeouts over 38⅓ innings. His performance as a setup man helped protect leads for the Orioles’ closer, Félix Bautista. Elias hopes that with key players expected to return from injury soon, the team can continue moving in the right direction.

“Hopefully, we can use the pick wisely to bring back a lot of value,” Elias added. “This is a team that is moving in the right direction, and we still have a lot of time left before the deadline.”