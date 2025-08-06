Orioles’ Zach Eflin Faces Indefinite Injury Recovery Timeline

PHILADELPHIA – The Baltimore Orioles are facing an uncertain timeline for veteran right-hander Zach Eflin, who returned to the 15-day injured list on Thursday due to lower back discomfort.

Eflin received an epidural shot and interim manager Tony Masolino stated the team does not have a plan for his return just yet. “Still letting the shot do its work, see how he comes out of that,” Masolino said. “When he feels better, then we’ll be able to map out what the next month or two months will look like for him.”

This injury comes as the Orioles were considering Eflin as a trade asset ahead of the deadline. The right-hander has been on the IL three times this season, including a previous stint in April for a mild lat strain.

In 14 starts this season, Eflin has posted a 5.93 ERA and a 1.416 WHIP over 71 1/3 innings. As Eflin recovers, Tyler Wells is scheduled to start tonight with Triple-A Norfolk, while Kyle Bradish is set to pitch on Friday.

Outfielder Heston Kjerstad has also been sidelined since July 25 due to fatigue, after being placed on the injured list four days later. Masolino mentioned that Kjerstad is still not close to returning, saying, “I’m not ready to share yet, but I will talk about it over and we will figure out what we want to share with you guys. But nothing yet.”

Kjerstad has had a challenging season, batting .192 with a .566 OPS in 54 games with the Orioles. He was the second overall pick in the 2020 draft but has faced health issues, including myocarditis and a concussion sustained in July 2024.

Meanwhile, reliever Colin Selby has been placed on the 15-day IL retroactive to July 29 due to a Grade 2 strain of his left hamstring. Masolino indicated that Selby could take another month to recover. “Pretty significant hamstring injury,” he said.

Closer Félix Bautista is scheduled for a follow-up appointment regarding his right shoulder next week, with plans for another MRI after swelling reduces. “It’s coming up in the next week,” Masolino added.

First baseman Ryan Mountcastle is expected to return to the lineup after the Orioles’ weekend series against the Athletics, following a Grade 2 hamstring strain that kept him off the field since May 30.

Masolino expressed confidence in managing at-bats for Coby Mayo alongside Mountcastle’s return, emphasizing, “We need Coby to play. We can’t expect Coby to be this massive impact guy in 2025. We’ve just got to kind of temper expectations.”

In other team news, reliever Rico Garcia may not join the team before Friday, and infielder/outfielder Terrin Vavra has accepted his assignment to Norfolk after clearing outright waivers.