Orix Defeats Fukuoka Softbank 3-1 in Crucial Battle

Nara Prefecture, Japan – On September 23, Orix came from behind to defeat Fukuoka Softbank 3-1 in the 29th round of the Western League regular season at Satoyaku Stadium.

Fukuoka struck first with a solo home run in the top of the first inning, but Orix responded with a strong performance in the bottom of the third. With the bases loaded and two outs, Ho Naito delivered a timely double that cleared the bases, turning the game in Orix’s favor.

Starting pitcher Riku Miyaguni was effective despite allowing eight hits and one run over 5.2 innings. He recorded two strikeouts and issued one walk while using 78 pitches. Key defensive plays, including double plays, helped him escape several jams, particularly in the sixth inning when Fukuoka had runners on first and second with no outs.

Orix’s offense was led by Yamanaka, Naito, and Hori, each contributing two hits to a total of eight hits and three runs. This victory marked Orix’s fourth consecutive win.

On the other side, Fukuoka’s starting pitcher struggled, tossing 101 pitches in six innings while allowing seven hits and three runs. Despite scoring nine hits, including another solo home run, they could not overcome Orix’s lead and fell for the third straight time.

The game concluded with a strong performance from the Orix bullpen, retiring Fukuoka in order in the ninth inning, sealing the 3-1 victory for Orix.