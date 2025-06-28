Sports
Orlando City, FC Cincinnati Set for Thrilling MLS Clash
ORLANDO, Florida — Two Major League Soccer teams in strong form face off in a crucial match Saturday at Orlando City Stadium. Orlando City will host FC Cincinnati in a playoff clash beginning at 12:30 a.m. UK time on June 29, 2025.
Orlando City sits fifth in the Eastern Conference with 33 points, trailing their opponents by just three points. The Lions have secured nine wins, six draws, and four losses in their 19 matches this season. They aim to capitalize on their recent momentum, having won three of their last five games.
In their last match on Wednesday, Orlando claimed a 4-2 victory against St. Louis City, adding to their recent success. They previously faced Colorado Rapids earlier this month, securing a narrow 1-0 win.
Orlando has performed well against Cincinnati in past encounters, winning two out of their last three meetings. In October 2024, the Lions edged out Cincinnati with a 1-0 victory. The hosts will look to repeat that success despite missing several players due to injuries, including Duncan McGuire and Wilder Cartagena.
On the other side, FC Cincinnati currently sits in second place in the Eastern Conference with 36 points, just four points behind the leaders, Philadelphia Union. Cincinnati has recorded 11 wins, three draws, and five losses this season, also coming off two wins against New England Revolution and Montreal.
Cincinnati ended their previous playoff campaign early last year, so they will come into this match eager to prove themselves. The team’s standout player, who has netted 13 times this season, will be a crucial asset as they chase a win to close the gap on Philadelphia.
Both teams are set to unleash their offensive talents, making for what is expected to be an exciting match. Injuries may impact the lineup decisions, with Cincinnati missing crucial players Yuya Kubo and Nick Hagglund.
Overall, with playoff implications on the line, both teams are poised for a tense and thrilling game at Orlando City Stadium.
