Orlando City SC to Face Club Necaxa in Leagues Cup Showdown

ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando City SC will host Club Necaxa at Inter&Co Stadium on Wednesday, Aug. 6, 2025, at 7 p.m. ET for the final match of Phase One in the 2025 Leagues Cup. Gates will open at 5 p.m. ET.

Fans can expect a busy matchday with activities planned. The ticket office at Gate A opens at 4 p.m. The Starting XI Reveal, presented by Orlando Health, will take place at 6:10 p.m., followed by a player procession and the national anthem at 7:01 p.m. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:10 p.m.

For parking information around Inter&Co Stadium and Downtown Orlando, additional guidelines will be available as game day approaches.

This season, Inter&Co Stadium has received several upgrades, including a new self-checkout system and new food and beverage offerings. The merchandise of the match will be the Mitchell & Ness Primary Logo Tee, and fans can also purchase a commemorative match day poster created by Matt Bayley.

Tickets should be managed through the official Orlando City app, which allows fans to view their tickets digitally. It is recommended not to bring bags to expedite entry, although small bags are permitted.

A sensory warning has been issued, as fireworks and lighting effects will be used during the match. Sensory bags will be available for checkout at the Guest Services Booth for attendees who may need them.

Orlando City enters this match after a 3-1 victory against Atlas FC, maintaining their hopes of advancing in the Leagues Cup. Martín Ojeda leads the team with 14 goals and 15 assists this season, aiming to extend his record for consecutive matches with goal contributions.

Meanwhile, Necaxa hopes to build on their momentum after a recent draw against Inter Miami. The team currently has four points from two matches in the tournament. Managed by Fernando Gago, Necaxa will rely on players like Colombian striker Díber Cambindo as they strive to secure their spot in the knockout phase.

The importance of this match cannot be overstated, as only the top four teams from the league-specific tables will advance to the quarterfinals. The pressure will be high on both sides as they seek to secure their spots in the tournament’s next stage.