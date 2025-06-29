Orlando City SC Faces FC Cincinnati in Key MLS Match

Orlando, Florida – Orlando City SC will host FC Cincinnati on Saturday, June 28, 2025, at 7:30 PM ET. This match is critical for both teams as they vie for position in the Eastern Conference of Major League Soccer (MLS).

Orlando City comes into this match in fifth place in the conference with 33 points. Head coach Óscar Pareja’s squad aims for a victory that could significantly boost their playoff chances. Recently, they celebrated a 4-2 win against St. Louis City, marking their ambition to stay in contention.

On the other hand, FC Cincinnati seeks a win to close the gap on the conference leader, who currently sits four points ahead. This game is crucial for Cincinnati’s season as they look to improve their standing. Cincinnati was victorious in their last match against CF Montréal, winning 3-1, which has set a positive tone for their upcoming clash.

The starting lineups for both teams have been confirmed. For Orlando City SC: Pedro Gallese; Thórhallsson, David Brekalo, Robin Jansson, Kyle Smith; Marco Pašalić, Eduard Atuesta, César Araújo, Iván Angulo; Martín Ojeda, Ramiro Enrique.

FC Cincinnati will take the field with: Roman Celentano; DeAndre Yedlin, Matthew Miazga, Gilberto Flores, Lukas Engel, Luca Orellano; Evander, Obinna Nwobodo, Pavel Bucha; Kei Kamara, Kevin Denkey.

This match will be accessible to fans in the United States, Mexico, and Argentina via the MLS Season Pass on Apple TV. With both teams eager for a win, fans can expect a competitive and exciting game.