Orlando City Faces Columbus Crew Ahead of Leagues Cup Showdown

COLUMBUS, OH. — Orlando City SC is set to face the Columbus Crew in their final match before the Leagues Cup. The game will kick off tonight at 7:30 p.m. ET at Lower.com Field.

Head Coach Oscar Pareja has kept the starting lineup consistent for the third straight match, aiming for cohesion ahead of the upcoming tournament. The Lions, currently 12-8-5 with 44 points, will look to secure a victory to bolster their standing.

The Orlando City lineup features Pedro Gallese in goal, with a defense comprising Alex Freeman, Rodrigo Schlegel, and Robin Jansson as captain. The midfield boasts Marco Pašalić, Eduard Atuesta, and César Araújo, while Martín Ojeda and Luis Murie support at the front.

Fans are encouraged to tune into Kickoff -60, scheduled for 6:30 p.m. ET, for pregame analysis and updates.

Meanwhile, across the league, anticipation builds for Inter Miami CF‘s presentation of new midfielder Rodrigo De Paul on Saturday. Fans can meet the Argentine international before his match against FC Cincinnati, even though he will not play as he awaits visa clearance.

As for Inter Miami’s Lionel Messi, the absence from the MLS All-Star Game has raised concerns over his availability for Saturday’s matchup. Reports suggest he and teammate Jordi Alba could face suspension, leading to speculation about their status. This has created uncertainty for sportsbooks and fans alike as they prepare for the intense rematch against Cincinnati.

Messi’s recent goal-scoring streak will be missed if he is unable to play, while Cincinnati aims to build on their previous clean-sheet win against Miami. The excitement will ramp up as fans await final word on Messi’s appearance.

The stakes are high as both matches approach; Orlando City seeks momentum while Miami grapples with a superstar under scrutiny.