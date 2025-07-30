Orlando City SC Faces Pumas UNAM in 2025 Leagues Cup Opener

Orlando, Fla. — Orlando City SC will kick off its 2025 Leagues Cup campaign against Pumas UNAM at Inter&Co Stadium on Wednesday, July 30, at 8 p.m. ET. Gates to the stadium will open at 6 p.m. ET.

A match day timeline includes the Ticket Office opening at 5 p.m., followed by the starting XI reveal at 7:10 p.m. and the player procession featuring the national anthem at 8:01 p.m. The highly anticipated kickoff is set for 8:10 p.m.

Fans attending the game are encouraged to plan their parking in advance. Information on parking options around Inter&Co Stadium and Downtown Orlando can be found through the team’s website.

Inter&Co Stadium has introduced several upgrades this offseason to enhance the fan experience, including a self-checkout system and new food options branded as Orlando Made.

Merchandise available for fans during the match includes the ‘Patch of the Match,’ which features the Aztec Warrior patch, and a match day poster created by artist Matt Bayley.

Supporters can manage their tickets through the official Orlando City app, which allows fans to access their tickets on their smartphones. It is recommended to add tickets to mobile wallets before arrival, and screenshots of tickets will not be accepted at the gate.

For a smoother entry into the stadium, the club advises fans against bringing bags. Only small bags no larger than 4.5 inches high and 6.5 inches wide will be allowed, and larger bags must be clear and meet the specified dimensions. Mobile lockers are available for storage across from Gate B.

As the match draws near, fans should be aware that fireworks and pyrotechnics will be used during various segments of the event. Sensory-friendly options, like sensory bags, will be available at the Guest Services Booth.

This matchup marks the first time Pumas UNAM and Orlando City SC will meet. Orlando City recently moved up to eighth place in the MLS standings after a comeback win against the Columbus Crew, bolstered by standout performances from players like Martín Ojeda.

The Leagues Cup format this year allows each MLS team to face a Liga MX counterpart, emphasizing the heightened rivalry between the leagues.