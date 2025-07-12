Sports
Orlando City SC Set for Military Appreciation Night Against CF Montréal
ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando City SC will host CF Montréal for Military Appreciation Night on Saturday, July 12, at Inter&Co Stadium. The match is set to kick off at 7:30 p.m. ET, with gates opening at 6:30 p.m. ET.
Fans are invited to arrive early for a variety of pre-match activities. The Mane Street Tailgate Parking opens at 3:00 p.m., followed by the opening of the ticket office at 4:30 p.m. The Mane Street Plaza will welcome fans from 5:00 p.m. onward, featuring kid-friendly activities like face painting, inflatables, and tailgate games.
The team will also reveal the starting XI at 6:40 p.m., leading up to the National Anthem and player procession at 7:32 p.m. prior to kickoff.
Parking information is available through the team’s website. New technology upgrades at the stadium include a self-checkout system and fresh food and beverage options.
As part of the Military Appreciation festivities, the first 2,300 attendees will receive slap koozies, courtesy of Verizon, while a military Hummer and veteran-owned food trucks will be present. Fans can enjoy beverages at the Heineken Star Bar and the new Jameson cart in the plaza.
Prominent storylines for the match include midfielder Martín Ojeda, who is one goal away from joining the club’s elite group by achieving double-digit goals and assists in a single MLS season.
Veteran defender Kyle Smith is poised to make his 200th appearance for the club, joining captain Robin Jansson in the record books. Additionally, defender Alex Freeman returns after a successful stint with the U.S. Men’s National Team, contributing to an anticipated lineup change due to previous player suspensions.
Fans are urged to familiarize themselves with the game day bag policy and gate protocols for a smooth entry experience. Fireworks and sensory effects will be present throughout the match.
The Orlando City SC lineup includes Javier Otero, Alex Freeman, and Martín Ojeda among others. Fans can tune in early for pregame coverage at 6:30 p.m. ET.
