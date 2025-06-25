Orlando Magic Eye Jonathan Isaac Trade as Offseason Develops

Orlando, FL — As the NBA trade deadline passed, rumors buzzed about the Orlando Magic‘s potential moves. National reporters noted that the Magic were not making any calls, yet fans speculated the team was connected to numerous guards on the trade market.

Magic President of Basketball Operations Jeff Weltman addressed the situation after the deadline, stating the cost for necessary deals was unclear. Despite speculation, Orlando decided to hold onto its assets, a choice that paid off when they acquired elite shooting guard Desmond Bane last week.

Reports from Locked On Bulls indicate that the Magic had offered Cole Anthony, Jonathan Isaac, two first-round picks, and a future pick swap in exchange for a player. However, details about how serious the negotiations were remain vague.

The Chicago Bulls, reportedly considering moving Coby White, may have waited too long to make a deal. White ended the season averaging 23.3 points and contributing significantly. Chicago earned the 9-seed in the Play-In Tournament.

Orlando’s gamble with their trade assets led to the acquisition of Bane, although it came at a steep cost. Currently, Isaac remains the only player from that proposed trade offer who has yet to be moved, making him a significant potential trade chip for the Magic.

Isaac, who has struggled with injury but is known for his defensive prowess, completed the season averaging 5.4 points and 4.4 rebounds in only 15.4 minutes per game. He mentioned feeling a drop in stamina and speed, which could impact his trade value.

As the Magic prepare for the offseason, they face financial decisions, likely slipping under the luxury tax by not exercising options on Moe Wagner and Caleb Houstan. Optimizing their roster involves leveraging Isaac’s $15 million salary slot.

This amount could see the Magic acquire valuable players like Austin Reaves, Grayson Allen, or Jordan Clarkson to enhance their depth and performance. Yet, as with the past trade negotiations, every detail matters.

Isaac’s defensive skills still hold considerable value, and trading him could drastically improve the team’s roster. The Magic must determine their strategy for Isaac and how best to manage their salary cap.

The potential move of Isaac remains a focal point for the Magic as they contemplate offseason strategies, a narrative that evolved even during the trade deadline.