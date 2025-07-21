Orlando Magic Sign Center Orlando Robinson to Two-Way Contract

Orlando, Florida — The Orlando Magic have signed center Orlando Robinson to a two-way contract, the team announced Monday. The contract allows Robinson to split time between the NBA and the G League.

Robinson, standing at 6 feet 10 inches tall, has played 111 career regular-season games, including 44 last season with the Sacramento Kings and Toronto Raptors. He averaged 6.9 points, 5 rebounds, and 1.8 assists in 17.5 minutes per game, marking a career-high performance.

This signing adds crucial depth at the center position for the Magic alongside players like Moe Wagner and Goga Bitadze. Wagner, who tore his left ACL in December, is making efforts to return for the season opener, but it remains uncertain whether he will be ready.

Robinson’s journey includes a notable end to last season, where he scored in double figures 13 times and achieved career-highs, including 25 points against the Philadelphia 76ers and 12 rebounds on multiple occasions. Undrafted after his time at Fresno State, he began his NBA career with the Miami Heat, appearing in 67 games over two seasons.

In college, Robinson had an impressive final season, being only the second player in NCAA history to record over 700 points, 300 rebounds, and 100 assists in one season. The Magic now join Robinson with guard Ethan Thompson as their two contracted two-way players, retaining one open spot for additional roster flexibility.

Robinson is set to earn $636,435 for the 2025-26 season, half of the rookie minimum. With a full standard roster, he can appear in up to 50 games in the NBA.