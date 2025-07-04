Orlando Magic Re-Signs Moe Wagner to One-Year Deal

Orlando, FL — The Orlando Magic have re-signed forward/center Moe Wagner to a one-year, $5 million contract, sources tell ESPN. Wagner’s agent, Jason Glushon, finalized the deal with Magic executives on Friday.

The agreement comes after the Magic declined Wagner’s $11 million team option earlier this summer, making him a free agent. Wagner, 28, averaged a career-high 12.9 points per game while shooting 56.2% from the field and 36% from three-point range before a torn ACL sidelined him last December.

In 30 appearances last season, Wagner emerged as a candidate for the Sixth Man of the Year award, leading the NBA in points for players averaging under 20 minutes on the court. He was selected by the Magic with the 25th pick in the 2018 NBA Draft and has faced challenges in his early career, including being waived by previous teams.

The Magic’s roster now highlights depth in the center position, featuring Wagner alongside Wendell Carter Jr. and Goga Bitadze. team officials believe Wagner’s scoring ability will be essential as they aim to compete in the Eastern Conference next season.

Wagner is notable for his ability to contribute when healthy, making him a valuable asset at a modest salary. Magic management hopes this contract will allow them to build a deeper and more competitive roster moving forward.