Orlando Pride Aims for Victory Against Angel City FC Tonight

Los Angeles, CA — The Orlando Pride (8-4-4, 28 points) is on a quest to secure their first win since the summer break as they prepare to face Angel City FC (4-7-5, 17 points) tonight at BMO Stadium. This matchup marks the second and final meeting between the two teams in the 2025 NWSL regular season.

Angel City entered the league as one of the NWSL’s expansion teams in 2022, resulting in the Pride having only faced them seven times before tonight. Historically, Orlando has excelled against Angel City, holding a record of 4-1-2. Notably, the Pride remains undefeated in Los Angeles, boasting a perfect 3-0-0 record.

The last encounter between these teams occurred on April 25 in Orlando, where the Pride initially trailed but made a strong comeback, pulling off a stunning equalizer. The rivalry has seen numerous thrilling moments, including a remarkable own goal by Angel City’s M.A. Vignola that sealed the game for Orlando.

After an extended summer break, the Pride’s return has been tumultuous. Despite leading in their recent games against Racing Louisville FC and the Utah Royals, they ended both matches in draws. Orlando’s finishing remains a significant concern, as they have only scored 22 goals, ranking sixth in the league.

On the flip side, Angel City is also struggling, currently in an eight-game winless streak since their last victory over the Utah Royals on May 9. With a record of 21 goals scored and 27 goals conceded this season, they are tied for third in the league for goals allowed.

In terms of player availability, the Pride will be without three notable players tonight: Barbra Banda (hip injury), Luana (thigh injury), and Morgan Gautrat (excused absence). Angel City also faces absences, including Elizabeth Eddy and Claire Emslie among others.

The match will showcase some of the top talents in the league, with players like Marta leading the charge for Orlando and Riley Tiernan for Angel City. Head Coach Seb Hines emphasized the importance of the game, stating, “Every match is crucial, and we aim to return to our winning ways.” He also reflected on the need for improvement in finishing chances to capitalize on their strong defensive play.

With both teams eager to break their respective winless streaks, the matchup promises to be intense. The game is set to begin at 10:30 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on CBS Sports Network.