Orlando Pride’s Barbra Banda Out for 2025 Season with Serious Injury

Orlando, FL – The Orlando Pride’s hopes for a second consecutive NWSL championship have taken a severe hit with the news that star forward Barbra Banda will miss the remainder of the 2025 regular season due to a significant injury.

The club announced on Saturday that Banda suffered a full thickness avulsion of her right adductor longus tendon during a match against the Kansas City Current on August 16. Banda, who leads her team with eight goals in 16 games, has been a vital part of the Pride’s attacking force.

“We are devastated to announce Barbra Banda has been placed on the Season Ending Injury list,” said Haley Carter, Orlando Pride VP of Soccer Operations and Sporting Director. “Her contributions to this team both on and off the field have been immeasurable, and we know she will approach her rehabilitation with the same determination and professionalism she brings to everything she does.”

The injury was worsened by extreme heat conditions during the August 16 match, complicating Banda’s recovery. Since joining the league, Banda has become a fan favorite and attracted global attention. In her time with the Pride, she has scored 25 goals and made seven assists in just 41 matches.

Banda was recognized as a 2024 NWSL MVP finalist and was named the NWSL Championship MVP after helping the team secure its first NWSL title. Her accolades also include being voted BBC’s Women’s Footballer of the Year and earning a second nomination for the prestigious Ballon d’Or.

In a recent strategic move, the Pride bolstered their roster by signing a Mexican international forward for a transfer fee of $1.5 million, hoping to strengthen their attack following Banda’s injury. The new player is signed through 2027, with a mutual option for 2028.