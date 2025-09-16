Orlando Pride Faces Chorrillo FC in Champions Cup Match

PANAMA CITY, Panama — The Orlando Pride makes their international debut on Tuesday evening, battling Chorrillo FC in the CONCACAF W Champions Cup. The match kicks off at 8 p.m. ET at Estadio Rommel Fernandez.

Head Coach Seb Hines has made several changes to the lineup following the Pride’s recent performances. Newcomers Cosette Morché and Elyse Bennett will make their first starts, while Luana, returning from injury, will captain the team. Hines aims to improve the team dynamics during this international competition.

The Pride, holding a record of 1-0-0 with 3 points, face a Chorrillo FC side that has struggled, losing both of their previous matches in the tournament by large margins. Orlando is looking to capitalize on these weaknesses as they strive to build confidence after a winless streak in league play.

This matchup is significant as it marks the first encounter between the two clubs and the Pride’s first-ever game against a Panamanian team. They previously triumphed over LD Alajuelense, initiating their Champions Cup journey on a high note despite ongoing struggles in the league.

“We’ve rotated our squad and are optimistic for a good result against Chorrillo,” Hines remarked. “Every game presents a fresh opportunity, and we aim to make the most of this one.”

Orlando’s goals came initially from a drought, with their last league win on June 20. They are looking to shift their momentum and secure a solid victory in this international fixture to regain confidence ahead of future NWSL matches.

In addition to the tactical adjustments, the Pride’s players are focusing on maintaining composure and making fewer mistakes on the road. Even with Chorrillo’s prior defeats, road games can be unpredictable, and the Pride will need to adapt quickly to any challenges.

Fans can expect live updates through the team’s official social media platforms, offering a glimpse into the action as the Pride aim to soar against Chorrillo FC.