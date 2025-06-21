Orlando Pride Faces Racing Louisville in Key Matchup Before Break

LOUISVILLE, KY. — The Orlando Pride are set to face off against Racing Louisville at Lynn Family Stadium at 8:00 p.m. ET for their final match before a month-long break in the NWSL schedule.

In the starting lineup, Oihane will return to the right fullback position, while Cori Dyke will shift to the left, sending Carson Pickett to the sidelines. Simone Jackson, who recently signed with the team and was called into the U.S. U-23 Women’s National Team camp, will make her debut on the team sheet.

The Pride enter this matchup with an 8-3-1 record and currently sit in second place in the league. In contrast, Racing Louisville holds a 5-5-2 record and is positioned seventh. Both teams have previously faced each other 11 times, with the Pride holding a record of 3-3-5 against Louisville.

The last encounter between the two teams took place during the Summer Cup last August, where the Pride took an early lead only to end up in a shootout loss. This season, the Pride are eager for a solid performance to build momentum heading into the summer break.

Barbra Banda has been a standout player for the Pride, scoring eight goals this season, placing her in contention for the league’s top scorer. Racing Louisville’s offense is led by Emma Sears, who has contributed six goals thus far this season.

“This is a physical game,” said Pride Head Coach Seb Hines. “The way Louisville has played in recent matches highlights their aggressive style. They will be looking to bounce back after their last result, so we need to be ready.”

Injury reports show that the Pride will be without Simone Charley, Luana, Amanda Allen, and Rafaelle due to various issues. Meanwhile, Louisville has multiple players unavailable, including Bethany Balcer and suspended Kayla Fischer.

This matchup is crucial for both teams as they look to secure points before the league’s break. For the Pride, a victory would mean entering the summer break riding a four-match winning streak.