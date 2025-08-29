Orlando Pride Hosts Gotham FC in Exciting Match Friday Night

Orlando, Fla. — The Orlando Pride are poised to take on Gotham FC on Friday, August 29, at 8 p.m. ET, as part of the NWSL regular season. The match will take place at Inter&Co Stadium, with gates opening for fans at 7 p.m. ET. This event promises an action-packed evening for soccer enthusiasts.

Fans can expect a lively atmosphere starting at 6 p.m. ET when Mane Street Plaza opens, featuring activities for children and adults alike. The plaza will have a live Emcee, face painting, inflatables, and food trucks, creating a festive mood before the match.

As a special bonus, the Pride will offer 750 co-branded scarves at the Fan Zone for attendees, available while supplies last. Additionally, fans will receive exclusive Orlando Pride X Walt Disney World® Resort Pura Magica fans upon entry to the stadium.

Head Coach Seb Hines expressed his excitement about the match, stating, “It’s two competitive teams that are looking to rekindle their form. We want to put on a show for our fans. It’s been a while since we played in front of them.”

In their last matchup, the Pride faced a tough opponent, losing 0-1 to Angel City FC on August 21. Gotham FC also comes into the match after a 0-0 draw against the Utah Royals FC.

Fans are encouraged to plan ahead for parking and ticket management. The official app allows fans to manage their tickets and access a stadium map. To streamline entry, attendees are advised to bring minimal bags, with small bags permitted.

As part of the match experience, fireworks, pyrotechnics, and lighting effects will be present, so guests should be aware of potential sensory sensitivities. Sensory bags can be checked out from the Guest Services Booth for those in need.

Looking ahead, the Pride will face L.D. Alajuelense on September 2 at 7 p.m. ET, also at Inter&Co Stadium.