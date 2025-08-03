Orlando Pride Hosts Utah Royals for Florida Night

Austin, Florida — The Orlando Pride will return home for the first time in over two months as they face the Utah Royals in the NWSL regular season on Florida Night. The match kicks off at 6 p.m. ET at Inter&Co Stadium, with gates opening one hour earlier.

Fans can look forward to a full schedule of activities leading up to the match. The timeline for the day includes opening of the Mane Street Plaza, presented by Publix, at 4 p.m., which features kid-friendly activities such as face painting, inflatables, and food trucks. Ticket office services will also be available, starting at the same time.

The starting XI will be revealed at 5:05 p.m., followed by a procession beginning at 6:01 p.m., leading right into the kickoff. This event promises to embrace Florida themes with unique activities like fake palm trees and an orange juice truck for all attendees.

Merchandise will feature special items for the evening, including the Florida Night Tee and the Gator patch, available at retail locations inside the stadium. A matchday poster is also set to be distributed.

As part of recent upgrades, the stadium will offer a new self-checkout system and Orlando Made food and beverage items. Parking details are available for fans looking to attend the match.

In keeping with match protocols, fans are encouraged to minimize bag usage to expedite entry. Small bags are permitted, but larger bags must be clear and of specified dimensions.

For fans with sensory sensitivities, sensory bags will be available at the Guest Services Booth, as fireworks and lighting effects will be used during the game. The Orlando Pride are preparing to make this homecoming event one to remember.