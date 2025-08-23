Sports
Ortega, Sterling Set to Fight at UFC Night in Shanghai at Catchweight
SHANGHAI, China — Brian Ortega and Aljamain Sterling are set to face off at UFC Fight Night on Saturday, August 23, 2025, but they will compete at a different weight class. Originally scheduled for a featherweight bout at 145 pounds, both fighters weighed in at 153 pounds on Friday, prompting the UFC to shift the fight to a catchweight of 155 pounds.
The UFC did not provide a specific reason for the weight change, but Ortega has struggled with the featherweight cut in the past and has hinted at a permanent move up in weight class. The nontitle contest will take place in the co-main event at Shanghai‘s Mercedes-Benz Arena and will still run for five rounds.
Sterling, a former 135-pound champion, last competed in December 2024, suffering a loss to top contender Movsar Evloev. The 36-year-old said on social media, “The show goes on,” expressing his readiness despite the last-minute change. He has a record of 24 wins and 5 losses, with a current standing of 1-1 since moving up to the featherweight category after his defeat in August 2019.
Ortega, with a record of 16 wins and 4 losses, has faced difficulties in his recent fights, losing three of his last four. Two of those defeats came against champions Alexander Volkanovski and Yair Rodriguez. Ortega’s most recent bout was a loss to Diego Lopes at UFC 306 in September 2024.
As both fighters aim to rebound and climb up the ranks, this catchweight bout holds significant importance for their careers, even though it will not be contested for a title.
