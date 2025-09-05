Osaka and Anisimova to Clash in U.S. Open Semifinals

New York City, NY — Naomi Osaka of Japan and Amanda Anisimova of the U.S. will meet in the U.S. Open semifinals on Thursday night at Arthur Ashe Stadium. Both players are on comebacks after taking mental health breaks from tennis in recent years.

Osaka, 27, is a four-time Grand Slam singles champion and made history in 2019 as the first Asian player ranked world No. 1 in women’s singles. After stepping back from the sport due to anxiety and depression in 2021, she returned to competition earlier this year unranked after taking maternity leave.

“It means so much, I’m actually surprised I’m not crying,” Osaka said after defeating No. 11 Karolina Muchova on Wednesday. She praised her team and expressed gratitude for her health as she returns to a Grand Slam semifinal for the first time since 2020.

Anisimova, 24, also overcame personal challenges, including the loss of her father and injuries. After a significant break from competitive play, she has made a strong comeback, recently shocking the tennis world by defeating No. 2 Iga Świątek in the quarterfinals.

“This has been such a dream,” Anisimova said. “I feel like I worked really hard to try and turn around from that.” This match will mark her first U.S. Open semifinal and third Grand Slam semifinal overall.

The two have faced each other twice before, both at Grand Slams in 2022, with Anisimova winning both encounters. However, this match carries more significance as it represents each player’s journey back to the top.

Jackie Johnston, a women’s sports advocate, noted the importance of their matched success for the ongoing conversation about mental health in sports. “You don’t have to view self-care as a weakness,” Osaka previously advised young athletes.

Regardless of the outcome, both players’ journeys resonate strongly amidst broader discussions about mental health in athletics.