Sports
Osaka Faces Svitolina in National Bank Open Quarterfinals
MONTREAL, Canada — Former world No. 1 Naomi Osaka will compete against No. 10 seed Elina Svitolina in the quarterfinals of the National Bank Open on Tuesday, August 5, 2025, at 7:30 p.m. ET.
Osaka has had a strong tournament, winning four consecutive matches and dropping just one set. She looks to continue her success against Svitolina, who is also a formidable player.
The match will take place at the IGA Stadium in Montreal, Canada, and will be broadcast LIVE on Tennis Channel. Viewers can also stream the event on services like DirecTV, which offers a free trial.
In other quarterfinal action, Canadian teenager Victoria Mboko has made headlines by advancing to her first WTA Tour semifinal, defeating Spain’s Jessica Bouzas Maneiro 6-4, 6-2 on Monday night. Mboko is the first Canadian to reach the WTA 1000 event’s semifinals since Bianca Andreescu‘s title run in 2019.
Mboko will next face No. 9 seed Elena Rybakina, who advanced after her opponent, Marta Kostyuk, had to retire due to injury. As her ranking holds at 85, it is expected to rise as she continues to perform well.
As the tournament progresses, the excitement continues to build, culminating in the finals scheduled for Thursday.
Recent Posts
- Columbus Crew and Club León Face Off in Leagues Cup Showdown
- Seattle Sounders Aim for Leagues Cup Quarterfinals After Strong Start
- Josh Allen’s Life in Spotlight Ahead of NFL Season
- 2025 Little League World Series Kicks Off with Intense Regional Tournaments
- Miley Cyrus Stuns in Sheer Outfit at 2024 Grammy Awards
- Alianza FC Faces Tough Match Against Antigua GFC Amid Historical Struggles
- Mazatlán Aims for Victory Against San Diego in Leagues Cup Clash
- Motagua Faces CAI in Crucial Central American Cup Match
- Ben Shelton and Alex de Minaur Clash in Melbourne Quarterfinal Showdown
- Russian Influencer Mariana Vasiuc Injured in Viral Stiletto Challenge Attempt
- First Contestant Eliminated from La Casa de los Famosos México 2025
- Cincinnati Brawl Leaves Six Injured; Vice President Addresses Law Enforcement Issues
- Fever Face Sparks Without Star Caitlin Clark on August 5
- Taylor Fritz Defeats Andrey Rublev in National Bank Open Quarterfinals
- Hit Series High Potential Returns with Season Two Cast Changes
- Barriers to Healthcare for LGBTI+ Community Highlighted in Recent Study
- US Tariffs Worry Indian Exporters as Economic Tensions Rise
- DraftKings Offers Major Discounts on NFL Sunday Ticket for New Users
- Trevor Story Excels as Boston Red Sox Eye Playoff Push
- Disney Set to Report Strong Q3 Earnings Amid Optimistic Analyst Ratings