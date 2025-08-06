Osaka Faces Svitolina in National Bank Open Quarterfinals

MONTREAL, Canada — Former world No. 1 Naomi Osaka will compete against No. 10 seed Elina Svitolina in the quarterfinals of the National Bank Open on Tuesday, August 5, 2025, at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Osaka has had a strong tournament, winning four consecutive matches and dropping just one set. She looks to continue her success against Svitolina, who is also a formidable player.

The match will take place at the IGA Stadium in Montreal, Canada, and will be broadcast LIVE on Tennis Channel. Viewers can also stream the event on services like DirecTV, which offers a free trial.

In other quarterfinal action, Canadian teenager Victoria Mboko has made headlines by advancing to her first WTA Tour semifinal, defeating Spain’s Jessica Bouzas Maneiro 6-4, 6-2 on Monday night. Mboko is the first Canadian to reach the WTA 1000 event’s semifinals since Bianca Andreescu‘s title run in 2019.

Mboko will next face No. 9 seed Elena Rybakina, who advanced after her opponent, Marta Kostyuk, had to retire due to injury. As her ranking holds at 85, it is expected to rise as she continues to perform well.

As the tournament progresses, the excitement continues to build, culminating in the finals scheduled for Thursday.