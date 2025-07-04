Osaka Faces Tough Challenge from Siniakova at Wimbledon 2025

London, England – Naomi Osaka‘s path at Wimbledon 2025 seemed to clear when No. 5 seed Zheng Qinwen lost in the first round. However, she now faces a tougher opponent in Katerina Siniakova, who eliminated Zheng. Siniakova is currently ranked No. 1 in doubles and has previously reached as high as No. 27 in singles.

Siniakova is known for her aggressive playing style, particularly effective on grass courts. She boasts a 3-1 head-to-head record against Zheng, including two victories at Wimbledon. Her ability to hit hard and fast may pose challenges for Osaka.

“She robs you of time,” said Prakash Amritraj, a former tennis player. “She goes hard up the middle and makes you hit uncomfortable balls. She forced a bunch of errors off Zheng’s forehand. Osaka may struggle with that kind of pace.”

Lindsay Davenport, the 1999 Wimbledon champion, shared insight on Siniakova’s capabilities. “Siniakova is a very good grass-court player… But this is a good section of the draw for Osaka if she can make her way through. I’m torn,” Davenport stated.

For Osaka, this match is not just about advancing to the third round but represents a critical test of her comeback after maternity leave. Under the guidance of her new coach, Patrick Mouratoglou, she aims to refine her grass-court game.

Siniakova, on the other hand, seeks to build on her upset of Zheng and push further in a Grand Slam where she has often flown under the radar.