Osaka Returns to U.S. Open Third Round After Long Absence

NEW YORK — Naomi Osaka has made a triumphant return to the U.S. Open, reaching the third round for the first time since 2021. The 23rd-seeded Osaka defeated Hailey Baptiste 6-3, 6-1 on Thursday, showcasing her improved form under new coach Tomasz Wiktorowski.

Osaka, a two-time U.S. Open champion, had previously faced challenges at Flushing Meadows in recent years, with her performances declining since her last title in 2020. This year marks her first advancement past the second round since winning the tournament. She expressed a nonchalant attitude towards expectations for a deep tournament run, stating, “Honestly, I don’t really know. I don’t make it my business to know anymore.”

After her quick victory over Baptiste, which lasted just 70 minutes, Osaka reflected on her intense training regimen. “For me, I realize that I’ve done everything that I could. I’ve trained really hard,” she said. Osaka also won 11 of 18 return games in her first two matches.

Her recent success includes reaching the finals at a WTA 1000 event in Montreal earlier this month, though it was overshadowed by a controversy regarding her post-match remarks. Despite that setback, she appears to be gaining momentum as she adapts to Wiktorowski’s coaching style, which emphasizes shot placement over going for power.

“Honestly, I didn’t know him, I thought he was very scary,” she admitted, speaking about her coach. “Now that we’re working together, I see that he smiles often.”

Osaka’s next opponent will be either the 15th-seeded Daria Kasatkina or Kamilla Rakhimova. As she aims to reach the fourth round of a Grand Slam for the first time since 2021, all eyes will be on her performance at this year’s U.S. Open.

In other matches, defending champion Jannik Sinner eased into the third round with a 6-3, 6-2, 6-2 win over Alexei Popyrin. Meanwhile, Iga Swiatek narrowly advanced past Suzan Lamens, winning 6-1, 4-6, 6-4, and Venus Williams returned to the court with a win in women’s doubles along with Leylah Fernandez.