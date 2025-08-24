Osasuna and Valencia Seek First La Liga Wins This Sunday

PAMPLONA, Spain — Osasuna and Valencia will battle for their first victories of the 2025-26 La Liga season this Sunday at El Sadar Stadium. Both teams are looking to bounce back after less than ideal starts to the campaign.

Osasuna kicked off the season with a narrow loss to Real Madrid, while Valencia managed a 1-1 draw against Real Sociedad. Last season, Osasuna finished ninth in La Liga, falling short of a European spot by just six points.

The team has been relatively quiet in the transfer market, securing only two new signings. Victor Munoz moved to Real Madrid Castilla, while Valentin Rosier joined the squad on a free transfer from Leganes. Jesus Areso‘s departure to Athletic Bilbao was notable, yet most key players remain.

New head coach, 39-year-old, is in charge of Osasuna, having been appointed in late June. This match will offer insight into his coaching approach following prior experiences with Levante and Mirandés.

Valencia, on the other hand, opened their season with a draw, featuring Diego Lopez‘s goal before Takefusa Kubo equalized for Sociedad. Despite finishing 12th last season, Valencia hopes for a stronger challenge this year, having added players like Julen Agirrezabala, Arnaut Danjuma, and Dani Raba this summer.

However, they face challenges with injuries, as both Raba and another key player are doubtful for Sunday’s clash. Valencia’s defense is further impacted by Cristhian Mosquera‘s move to Arsenal, creating concerns ahead of their trip to Pamplona.

Osasuna will be without Abel Bretones due to a red card received against Real Madrid. Additionally, Iker Benito is a significant doubt due to an injury. The lineup will likely see Rosier and Munoz make their debuts, while Ante Budimir is expected to be a key threat in front of goal.

Previous encounters between the two last season ended in draws, leading to predictions of another tightly contested match perhaps culminating in a 1-1 scoreline.

As both teams strive for their first win this season, excitement builds ahead of the matchup on Sunday.