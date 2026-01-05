Óscar Burgos Responds to Death Rumors in Social Media Post

Ciudad de México / 04.01.2026 12:46:00

Óscar Burgos, a well-known comedian from Tampico famous for his character ‘El Perro Guarumo’, recently became a trending topic after rumors of his death circulated online. The confusion began when a black-and-white photo of Burgos with digital creator Fernando Lozano was shared, accompanied by the phrase ‘vuela alto’, leading many to believe he had died.

The news spread quickly across social media, generating surprise and concern among his fans. Burgos took to his platforms to clarify the rumors about his supposed death that originated on December 28. He explained that the photo was intended as a joke by Fernando Lozano to celebrate the Day of the Innocents.

“This photo corresponds to December 28 when my friend @fernandolozanotv shared it in our group, and I laughed at it because they always mock my age. When I really do leave, nobody will believe it, not even Fer, @piniramones, or @joseluiszagaroficial, but I love you all very much,” he wrote.

Followers reacted swiftly to his post, with one fan humorously stating, “Maestro, don’t scare me,” which illustrated the impact of the spreading rumor. Within hours, Burgos’s post garnered over 34,000 likes and numerous comments from friends who participated in the initial prank.

Among those responding was Luis Carlos Ramones, brother of host Adal Ramones, who joked, “IT’S RECIPROCAL BRO!! But you know how we get along. Love you, bro!!!!!” Marcela Mistral, wife of influencer Poncho de Nigris, also chimed in, humorously calling the authors of the rumor “silly,” admitting that she too was shocked by the false news.

This incident underscores how a simple joke can quickly lead to widespread misinformation on social media, impacting public figures like Óscar Burgos. Verifying sources and checking official profiles remains crucial in avoiding misunderstandings and ensuring a reliable flow of information.

Óscar Burgos has established a prominent career in comedy, engaging audiences with his irreverent style. His character ‘El Perro Guarumo’ has made him a beloved personality in both regional and national humor. Through digital platforms, he maintains direct contact with his fans, enhancing his presence in the entertainment scene.