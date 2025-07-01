Oscar Health Shares Surge Amid Growth and Transformation

NEW YORK, NY — Shares of Oscar Health (OSCR) have surged 50% over the past six months, and analysts suggest the rally may just be beginning. The company aims to disrupt the traditional health insurance industry by focusing on improved patient outcomes.

Ray Myers, an analyst and author of the Global Equity Briefing investment blog, highlighted Oscar’s potential in a recent note. He described the company as a “health insurance disruptor,” capable of increasing its share price fivefold soon through its unique approach compared to traditional insurers.

“Traditional insurers largely act as claims processors. They set up clinical networks, negotiate rates with hospitals, and then pay providers for services rendered,” Myers explained. “They have very little direct control or influence over how care is delivered or whether it’s truly necessary.”

Myers contrasted this with Oscar, which engages directly with patients and doctors to improve outcomes and trim costs. The company collaborates with Oscar Medical Group, which provides medical services exclusively to Oscar Health members. Its app collects health insights and sends timely medication reminders, gaining high user satisfaction with a 4.9-star rating on the Apple App Store.

According to analysts, these factors indicate that Oscar’s revenue and earnings are on track to grow significantly. With a share price around $20 and a market cap of $5.2 billion, Oscar Health is viewed as “attractively priced,” despite its high trailing 12-month P/E ratio. Myers projected that operating efficiencies could boost Oscar’s profitability, with net income expected to grow over 2,300% in the next three years.

Wall Street analysts forecast Oscar’s revenue to increase by 22.5% this year and more than 42% by 2027. Additionally, they expect Oscar’s earnings to grow 24-fold over the next three years, according to Myers.

Oscar became profitable for the first time in 2024, reporting an annual net income of $25.4 million, a marked improvement from a loss of over $270 million the previous year. This success stemmed from record enrollments and robust revenue growth. The momentum continued into the first quarter of 2025, where the company reported a 42% increase in revenue to $3.046 billion and net income of $275 million, ending with around 2 million health plan members—a 40% increase from the previous year.