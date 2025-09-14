LOS ANGELES, California — Oscar Isaac has showcased a new version of a classic hairstyle during the press tour for his upcoming film, “Frankenstein.” The actor’s latest mullet reflects a shift from the wild, carefree style synonymous with late-night parties to a more polished and responsible look.

Isaac’s mullet, while undeniably still a mullet, presents a trimmed and thoughtful appearance, grazing his collar without overwhelming his facial features. “It’s a mullet that knows restraint,” he stated during an interview, adding that it feels more mature and sophisticated.

The haircut trend has been notably evolving, with other celebrity figures like Harry Styles and Jacob Elordi also sporting softer versions of the mullet. TJ Hunt, a barber known for his expertise, commented on the style’s comeback saying, “The mullet has gained its fair share of ridicule, but it has stood the test of time and has rightfully earned its stripes as a classic hairstyle.” He emphasized that while it may not be for everyone, its rebellious edge cannot be denied.

Isaac’s approach may mirror a cultural shift where men are seeking stylish yet playful cuts that feel put-together. Other celebrities, like Brad Pitt and Pedro Pascal, have adopted similar relaxed hairstyles, indicating a broadening acceptance of this once-controversial look.

This modern take on the mullet invites wearers to embrace creativity while remaining grounded, combining the fun of the past with a more responsible aesthetic. In Isaac’s hands, the chaotic mullet has become a symbol of trendiness mixed with reliability.