Oscar Piastri Explains Front Suspension Decision Ahead of British Grand Prix

Silverstone, England — Oscar Piastri is clarifying his decision not to use McLaren’s new front suspension upgrade as he prepares for the British Grand Prix this weekend. Piastri, currently leading the Drivers’ Championship by 15 points, has yet to adopt the revised suspension that has reportedly boosted teammate Lando Norris’ confidence and performance.

McLaren introduced the upgraded suspension in Canada and Norris utilized it again in Austria, achieving a victory last weekend. While Norris found success, Piastri explained that he sees no need for the change. “I’ve not used it ever yet,” Piastri stated, emphasizing that for him, the upgrade does not guarantee improved performance.

During a media session at Silverstone, Piastri expressed his preference for stability over experimentation. “I’m more keen to just keep the car consistent and worry about how we get the most out of the set-up and the other upgrades we actually have than this change to the suspension,” he said. Although he acknowledged the potential benefits of the suspension tweak, he noted, “It makes some things potentially a bit better. It makes some things a bit worse. If it was just all benefits, I would be putting it on with no questions asked.”

Piastri, 24, is looking forward to the race at a circuit he considers one of his favorites. “I always say Spa is my favourite, but Silverstone is probably second or third,” he shared. He has a strong history at the track, competing extensively during his junior career. “I’ve raced here… it’s a track I’ve always had good memories at. I’ve had good success here in the past,” he added.

As he aims for his first victory or podium finish at Silverstone, Piastri remains focused on consistency. For him, maintaining the current setup is paramount, especially as the season approaches its midway point. “I just feel good about the way the year’s been going,” he said. With expectations high and the home crowd cheering on Norris, Piastri seeks to carve out his success while resisting unnecessary changes to his car’s configuration.