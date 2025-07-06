Oscar Piastri Penalized During Dramatic British Grand Prix

SILVERSTONE, England — Oscar Piastri received a hefty 10-second penalty during the British Grand Prix on July 6, 2025, following an investigation into a potential safety car infringement.

Piastri, a McLaren driver, appeared to slow down on the Hangar Straight just before the safety car restart on Lap 24. This maneuver was intended to reduce tyre temperature for rival driver Max Verstappen, who was in second place.

The Australian came under scrutiny after Verstappen braved a spin, ultimately dropping to 10th place when the race resumed. Piastri, who was four seconds ahead of his teammate Lando Norris, was penalized by the race stewards for trying to gain an advantage.

McLaren CEO Zak Brown confirmed the team is considering appealing the decision. “We’re looking into our options,” Brown said. “The race dynamics were affected by factors beyond our control.”

In the qualifying round, Verstappen claimed pole position with a stunning time of 1:24.892, positioning himself just 0.103 seconds ahead of Piastri. Norris, his teammate, secured the third spot ahead of George Russell and Lewis Hamilton.

Qualifying had its challenges, including a chaotic moment when Franco Colapinto of Alpine spun into the barriers, causing a red flag. This incident left Colapinto at the back of the grid.

Despite the drama, Verstappen’s impressive pole position gave him an edge heading into the race. “It was tricky out there with the wind,” he said after qualifying. “But I found the pace when it mattered.” The British Grand Prix is set to take place on Sunday at 3 PM local time.