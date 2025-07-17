Oscar Robertson Receives Arthur Ashe Award for Courage at 2024 ESPYS

INDIANAPOLIS, Indiana – NBA legend Oscar Robertson received the Arthur Ashe Award for Courage at the 2024 ESPYS on July 16. The award honors individuals who make a significant impact beyond their sport, and Robertson was recognized for his role in establishing free agency in the NBA.

Robertson, a Hall of Famer and former player for the Milwaukee Bucks, won the NBA MVP award in 1963-64 and made 12 All-Star appearances. He also led the Bucks to their first NBA championship in 1971 and was the first player to average a triple-double in a season.

While playing, NBA teams could retain players’ rights, limiting their ability to move unless they were traded or released. This changed thanks to Robertson’s efforts. From 1965 to 1974, he served as president of the NBA Players Association and was a driving force in pushing for player rights.

In 1970, he filed an antitrust lawsuit against the league to block the merger between the NBA and ABA. His actions were met with resistance from team owners, who warned that the league would falter if players gained more power. Despite these threats, Robertson continued his fight for players’ rights.

In 1976, the Players Association reached a landmark agreement, known as the “Oscar Robertson Rule,” which eliminated restrictive clauses that bound players to a single team for life. This agreement provided players with more leverage in contract negotiations and set the stage for restricted free agency.

Robertson’s advocacy has paved the way for significant labor gains in professional sports, impacting not just the NBA but also MLB and NFL players in the future. Previous recipients of the Arthur Ashe Award for Courage include notable figures such as Bill Russell and the U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team.