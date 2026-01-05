Oscar Season Roundtable: Seven Stars Reflect on Their Career Paths

WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif. — Seven actors gathered for The Hollywood Reporter’s Oscar season roundtable, discussing their diverse journeys in the film industry. Dwayne Johnson, Mark Hamill, Michael B. Jordan, Adam Sandler, Jacob Elordi, Wagner Moura, and Jeremy Allen White convened at The Sun Rose in mid-November.

Despite their differences, these actors have one thing in common: all delivered standout performances in 2025 films yet have never received an Oscar nomination. ‘I’ve always wanted to meet you,’ Johnson told Hamill, whose career soared with Star Wars. Their camaraderie was palpable as they exchanged stories.

Johnson, who transitioned from wrestling to acting, recalled his early days in Hollywood: ‘I wanted to grow and challenge myself. My first movie was The Mummy Returns, and I was very sick during our Sahara shoot. But when the director said ‘Cut!’ after our scene, I knew this was my passion.’

Jordan shared his path to success, emphasizing the importance of perseverance. ‘At 19, I faced a lot of rejection, but I used it as motivation. What’s meant for you will find a way,’ he said.

Hamill, reflecting on his early relocation to Hollywood, expressed his long-standing passion for acting. ‘Since childhood, I’ve wanted to be in this business. I saw King Kong and was drawn to the magic of storytelling,’ he noted.

Sandler reminisced about his beginnings in stand-up comedy, highlighting how he evolved into serious roles. ‘I was thrilled when Paul Thomas Anderson wrote Punch-Drunk Love for me. It opened the door to new opportunities,’ he stated.

Moura, who found fame in Brazil before starring in Narcos, emphasized authenticity in representation. ‘I’m proud to be a Brazilian actor and showcase our culture, accents included,’ he said. Elordi discussed his own transformative portrayal in Frankenstein, where he overcame injuries from sports to find peace in acting.

Throughout their discussion, the actors reflected on the pressures of their roles and the profound impact of makeup and preparation. ‘Being in the makeup chair allows for a deep connection to the character,’ Johnson explained. ‘You transform and absorb the role,’ added Elordi, showcasing his experience in becoming the Creature.

As the roundtable concluded, the actors shared a sense of hope for their careers, as well as a collective excitement for the future of storytelling in film.