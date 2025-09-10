TORONTO, Canada — Angelina Jolie stars in the lackluster film “Couture,” which premiered at the Toronto Film Festival. Directed by Alice Winocour, the film follows three women involved in a Paris fashion show but fails to engage audiences with its uninspired narrative.

Jolie plays Maxine, a filmmaker grappling with her recent breast cancer diagnosis while working on a promotional short for a French fashion house. As she navigates her illness, her story intersects with that of an 18-year-old model from South Sudan, Anyier Anei, and an aspiring writer and makeup artist, Ella Rumpf. However, despite the potentially rich stories, the film presents them in a superficial manner.

Critics point out that each character is poorly developed, with dialogue feeling improvised and lacking depth. Winocour, once praised for her sensitive storytelling in the past, fails to create an engaging atmosphere, leaving audiences disconnected and unsatisfied. Jolie’s performance, while charming, does not bring depth to her character, resulting in a portrayal that feels flat and unremarkable.

As the narrative unfolds, the film avoids conflict, presenting a light and inconsequential take on the high-pressure world of fashion. While Jolie’s past experiences with trauma could have added layers to her character, the execution leaves much to be desired. Her interactions with a handsome cinematographer, portrayed by Louis Garrel, also feel dull and lacking in chemistry.

The film’s climax lacks impact, reducing the emotional stakes as viewers are left with a sense of emptiness. Winocour’s attempt to reflect on real-life challenges ultimately falls short, as the film seems to portray the fashion industry in a dull light. Critics find the film reminiscent of low-budget productions, failing to resonate with the audience.

Overall, “Couture” serves as a disappointing addition to the festival lineup, highlighting the struggles of even high-profile actors like Jolie to find fulfilling roles. As Winocour attempts to tackle significant themes, the execution leaves much to be desired.