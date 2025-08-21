Oscar Winner Ariana DeBose Mourns Her Mother’s Death from Cancer

Los Angeles, CA — Oscar-winning actress Ariana DeBose is mourning the death of her mother, Gina Michelle DeBose, who passed away at the age of 57 after a three-year battle with Stage 3 ovarian cancer. DeBose shared the heartbreaking news on Instagram on August 19, two days after her mother died on August 17.

In her tribute, DeBose, 34, posted a series of photos showcasing their close bond and wrote, “At 10:28 am on August 17th my gorgeous, hilarious, outspoken, warrior queen Mother – Gina Michelle DeBose – passed away due to complications with Stage 3 ovarian cancer. I couldn’t be more proud of her and how she fought this insidious disease over the past three years.”

Ariana referred to her mother as her “favorite person, my biggest fan and toughest critic” and expressed how significant Gina was to her personal and professional life. “She was my date to every important moment in my life, and I wouldn’t have it any other way,” DeBose wrote. “She fought like hell to give me a good life, a good education, and every opportunity in the world.”

Gina DeBose was well-respected as a public school teacher, educating young people for nearly three decades, and was a strong advocate for arts education. Arianna highlighted her mother’s passion for teaching, describing her creativity and dedication as unmatched. “Her creativity knew no bounds. She was beloved and incredibly respected by her colleagues and students alike,” DeBose shared.

DeBose mentioned that she wouldn’t be where she is today without her mother’s unwavering support. During her Oscar acceptance speech in 2022 for her role in the reboot of “West Side Story,” she expressed her gratitude by saying, “I’m gonna wrap this up and talk about my family. My mother, who is here tonight. Mama, I love you with my whole heart, and this is as much yours as it is mine.”

In addition to the emotional tribute, DeBose included links to organizations where fans could make donations in her mother’s honor for cancer research and support services.

DeBose concluded her heartfelt post with a moving message: “I love you, mommy. Now travel amongst the seas, the winds, and the angels as I know you always loved to do.”