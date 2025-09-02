OSHA Investigates Paint Shops, Could Impose $32,000 Fines

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) has begun inquiries into the tools used in spray booths, prompting potential investigations that could lead to fines of up to $32,000 at non-compliant shops.

Krystal Loy, marketing director for Pro-Stat, stated that OSHA recently contacted her company to ask about their tools and those from competitors. Loy said OSHA intends to increase its enforcement at paint shops due to safety concerns, which may result in fines.

Shops using static guns not certified by OSHA face fines for each violation, according to Loy. Eric Renken, Pro-Stat’s vice president of sales, explained that using a non-Class 1, Division 1 compliant spray booth tool means violating two separate OSHA regulations.

Renken elaborated that OSHA requires all spray finishing with flammable or combustible liquids to occur in properly designed spray booths or spray rooms. All electrical equipment within these booths must comply with Class 1, Division 1 hazardous locations standards.

This classification indicates areas where flammable vapors are present during normal operation, such as in a spray booth. Therefore, all electrical equipment must be either explosion-proof or intrinsically safe, Renken noted.

OSHA can issue citations for each violation individually, with penalties starting at $16,000. Renken suggested that fines could amount to $32,000 for a non-compliant gun, while maximum penalties can reach $165,000.

Glen Aaron, president of Pro-Stat, mentioned that the company conducted extensive testing in the United Kingdom on their paint guns. This testing supported the certification process in the United States by OSHA. He pointed out that maintaining this certification incurs tens of thousands of dollars in costs.

“This is something that we are very proud of,” Aaron said. “We take a lot of pride in that. We do care about our people who use our guns. It is about quality and safety over making a quick buck.”

He also noted that OSHA recently contacted UK authorizing agencies regarding Pro-Stat’s guns, requesting to perform independent product testing.

Loy expressed that Pro-Stat aims to educate the industry on these safety requirements to help shops avoid hefty fines. “We are trying to come from a place of educating and informing,” Loy said.