OSHA Proposes to Remove COVID-19 Safety Standards for Healthcare Workers

Washington, D.C. – On June 30, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) announced a proposal to eliminate the emergency temporary standard that required certain healthcare employers to protect workers from COVID-19. This proposal aims to remove the recordkeeping and reporting obligations related to healthcare workers infected with the virus.

The emergency standard was implemented to safeguard healthcare workers during the pandemic. However, in January, OSHA ceased efforts to create a permanent COVID-19 standard, citing a shift in the public health landscape.

The American Hospital Association (AHA) previously urged OSHA not to finalize the COVID-19 rule, arguing that the regulations were unnecessary and could lead to confusion among employers. They believed existing guidelines were sufficient to protect healthcare workers.

Comments on the newly proposed rule must be submitted within 60 days of its publication in the Federal Register. This move marks a significant change in the approach to workplace safety amid evolving perceptions of the COVID-19 threat.

The removal of these standards reflects the agency’s ongoing assessment of the risks associated with the virus and the feedback received from industry stakeholders.