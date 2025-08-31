Ostapenko Apologizes After Heated Remarks Toward Townsend at US Open

NEW YORK, NY — Jelena Ostapenko has issued an apology following controversial remarks made after her second-round match against Taylor Townsend at the US Open on Wednesday.

After Townsend won the match in straight sets, Ostapenko was heard telling her opponent that she had “no class” and “no education,” comments that sparked a heated exchange beside the court.

On Saturday, Ostapenko took to Instagram to clarify her statements, explaining that English is not her first language. “I was speaking only about what I believe as tennis etiquette,” she wrote. “But I understand how the words I used could have offended many people beyond the tennis court.”

The confrontation began when Ostapenko felt Townsend was disrespectful for not apologizing after a net cord helped her during a crucial moment of the match. “There are some rules in tennis which most of the players follow,” Ostapenko stated. “If she plays in her homeland, it doesn’t mean that she can behave and do whatever she wants.”

Townsend responded to the exchange after winning a doubles match on Saturday, noting that she had not heard from Ostapenko since the incident. “I don’t have time to be tapped in on what she’s got going on,” Townsend said. “I’m here to continue to grow and play my best tennis.”

The incident has drawn significant attention, with other players weighing in. Naomi Osaka commented on the repercussions of Ostapenko’s remarks, indicating the sensitive nature of such comments in a predominantly white sport. “If you’re like genuinely asking me about the history of Ostapenko, I don’t think that’s the craziest thing she’s said,” Osaka said.

As for Townsend, she advanced to the fourth round of the tournament after defeating world No. 5 Mirra Andreeva 7-5, 6-2 and is set to face two-time Grand Slam winner Barbora Krejčíková next. “I’m glad that she has the time to be able to do that,” Townsend added, referring to Ostapenko’s apology.