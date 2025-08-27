Ostapenko Defeats Wang in First Round of 2025 US Open

New York, NY — Jelena Ostapenko kicked off her 2025 US Open campaign with a commanding 6-4, 6-3 win against Chinese qualifier Wang Xiyu on Sunday. The match, held at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, marked their third meeting, with Ostapenko emerging victorious for the first time.

“It was not an easy match,” Ostapenko said during the post-match press conference. “I’ve played her before, and she’s a tricky opponent. She can play very well against really good players, especially as a lefty in the first round.”

Both players exhibited strong timing and skill throughout the match, particularly during the first set, where they navigated their service games without difficulty. Despite some errors, Ostapenko managed to secure the only break at 5-4, allowing her to take the first set.

Wang came out aggressively in the second set, earning her first break thanks to a double fault by Ostapenko. However, the Latvian quickly retaliated, breaking back to keep the match in her favor. As the game progressed, Ostapenko’s confidence grew, allowing her to take a 3-1 lead in the second set after breaking Wang’s serve.

Even as Wang attempted to stage a comeback, Ostapenko maintained her composure, ultimately serving out the match. With this victory, Ostapenko advances to the second round, where she could face either Taylor Townsend or another opponent yet to be determined.

This win marks Ostapenko’s fifth second-round appearance at the US Open, setting the stage for an exciting continuation of the tournament.