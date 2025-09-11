Ostapenko Looks to Avenge Last Year’s Loss at Guadalajara Open

Flushing, NY, USA – Jelena Ostapenko of Latvia will face Canadian player Marina Stakusic in the second round of the Guadalajara Open on Wednesday. This high-stakes match comes just weeks after Ostapenko’s controversial exit from the US Open, where she lost to American Taylor Townsend.

Ostapenko, currently ranked No. 24 in the world, aims to improve her record for the year, which stands at 18-17. The 28-year-old former Roland Garros champion previously faced Stakusic in last year’s Guadalajara Open and lost in a nail-biting third-set tiebreak.

Stakusic is enjoying a strong tournament, having won three matches so far, including a victory over Polina Kudermetova in the qualifiers. She is regarded as a rising star in Canadian tennis but has not yet cracked the WTA Top-100. This match marks the second meeting between the two players, with Stakusic currently leading the head-to-head record, 1-0.

Despite recent struggles, Ostapenko is among the favorites to win this week in Guadalajara. She is known for her aggressive playing style, which can either lead to stunning victories or costly errors. Following her defeat in New York, she will be eager to reclaim her place and seek revenge against Stakusic.

The odds are in Ostapenko’s favor, with a 75% chance of success according to betting probabilities, but her inconsistency makes this matchup difficult to predict. As the match approaches, fans eagerly await to see if the Latvian can rise to the occasion.

“I just want to let my racquet do the talking,” Ostapenko said ahead of the match. “I’m focused on playing my best tennis and improving my form.”